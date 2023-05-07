Will Rain or Shine pick up JR Quinahan after NLEX exit? Not likely

JR Quinahan has been having one of the worst weeks of his life.

Just days after being fined P70,000 by the PBA Commissioner's Office for playing in a brawl-marred 'ligang labas' game in his native Cebu, the veteran big man saw his NLEX contract terminated for the same infraction.

That's not the end of it.

On Sunday, any hope of Quinahan making a homecoming at Rain or Shine was dashed by Yeng Guiao, who coached the 38-year old bruiser at the Elasto Painters camp and later signed him during his time as NLEX coach.

As much as Guiao wanted to help one half of Rain or Shine's famed 'Extra Rice' pair, the multi-titled coach said signing free-agent Quinahan at this time would be contrary to the direction the PBA ballclub has set for the near future.

After struggling in Guiao's first season back, Rain or Shine is looking at a massive personnel upgrade for next season behind two high first-round picks and two second-round selections in the next PBA Rookie Draft.

So signing a veteran big man coming off a long injury layoff may not be in line with those plans.

"We are actually making room for our draft picks this September," said Guiao. "We have two early first-rounders and two second-rounders. I love JR but there are limitations to the help I can extend him."