Quinahan stands to lose P3.3M as NLEX terminates his contract

JR Quinahan suffered a double whammy in four days’ time.

NLEX management decided to part ways with Quinahan due to several violations of the Players’ Uniform Contract (UPC).

Quinahan, under contract with NLEX until December 2023, played in an unsanctioned tournament in Carmen, Cebu two weeks ago without prior clearance from his mother ballclub and the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA).

“The NLEX Road Warriors have decided to terminate the remaining contract of Joseph Ronald ‘J.R’ Quinahan

“Following a thorough investigation, it was found that Quinahan had committed several infractions of his Uniform Players’ Contract including, among others, playing in unsanctioned games without seeking clearance from NLEX management and the Philippine Basketball Association,” said the team in an official statement released on Saturday.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

The contract termination came just a few days after he was meted a total of P70,000 fine by the league for seeing action in a so-called ligang labas marred by an endgame brawl.

Quinahan was penalized P50,000 for not seeking clearance from the Road Warriors and the league, and an additional P20,000 for being involved in the endgame skirmish together with former Rain or Shine teammate Beau Belga against an opposing foreign player.

The 38-year-old Cebuano player stands to lose P3.3 million based on his monthly maximum salary of P420,000.

“Quinahan is now a free agent and may sign with any PBA team,” part of the statement read.

“The NLEX Road Warriors thank Quinahan for his services to the team and wish him luck in his future endeavors.”

Quinahan's case was further worsened by the fact that he's in the current injury list of the Road Warriors after undergoing procedure on his injured foot last season.

That made him missed both the Commissioner's and Governors' Cup as he continued to rehabilitate from the injury.

As the Road Warriors began to practice and train for the upcoming pre-season, Quinahan only participated in shooting drills and wouldn't scrimmage during 5-on-5 games.

And so it was to NLEX's horror when the clip of Quinahan playing in Cebu and eventually, getting involved in a brawl went viral on social media.