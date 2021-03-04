Munzon ready to live up to expectations as consensus top pick in deep draft

HE’s good and ready to go.

That’s how prospective top pick Joshua Munzon describes himself upon arrival in the country on Thursday just almost a week before the PBA rookie draft.

Munzon is currently undergoing quarantine procedure in a hotel in Pasig, but looks forward to finally go out by next week and start working out.

“I’m ready to come and get to work,” said the Fil-Am, who admitted trying to adjust a little bit to the time zone after arriving from Los Angeles.

Indeed, the 26-year-old Munzon is coming over prepared, with his eligibility papers already in order and expectations high that he’ll be the no. 1 in the Class of 2020 whose batch is already being labelled as the deepest in terms of rookie talent in the history of the PBA.

Terrafirma is set to pick first in the regular draft and talks around the league have it the Dyip will definitely go after the well-travelled playmaker especially with the departure of star player CJ Perez.

Munzon said he’s prepared to meet the challenge.

“I’m excited and grateful for the opportunity to be the top pick,” he said. “All the long hours I’ve spent in the gym and with the experience I’ve gained playing internationally puts me in this position. I’m thankful my basketball journey led me up to this point.”

PHOTO: jerome ascaño

The 6-foot-4 Munzon previously suited up with the Saigon Heat and the Malaysia Westport Dragons in the ASEAN Basketball League (ABL) after playing his college years at the California State University.

He also briefly saw action in the Thailand Basketball League before taking his act to the country in the PBA D-League, where he was selected the no. 1 overall pick by AMA Titans during the 2018 draft.

Munzon later opted to play in 3x3 tournaments and helped boost the country’s 3x3 world rankings that eventually led to a berth in the qualifying tournament for the Tokyo Olympics. He also saw action in the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3.

Although the Dyip are certain to take him in at no. 1, Munzon said he’s just as ready to play for any team in the PBA.

“I’m ready to play for any team that drafts me. I can’t worry about things that I can’t control,” he said. “I’m confident in myself and the work I put in to play on any team.”

