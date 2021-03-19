Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA

    Munzon era begins at Terrafirma as No.1 pick signs three-year max deal

    by Gerry Ramos
    1 Hour ago

    THE top overall pick of the last PBA draft is now officially with Terrafirma.

    Joshua Munzon signed a three-year max contract with the Dyip on Friday as the Fil-Am wingman couldn’t wait to get his feet wet in Asia’s first ever play-for-pay league.

    “I’m excited to be part of the team and get ready to get up there for all our Terrafirma fans,” said Munzon shortly after signing his first-ever PBA deal.

    Munzon was joined by his representative Joey Ramos and Terrafirma board of governor Bobby Rosales, who is also PBA board vice-chairman.

      He became the second rookie signed by the franchise after big man James Laput also agreed to a three-year contract on Thursday.

      Munzon has began joining the Dyip cluster workouts.

