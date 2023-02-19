Joseph Sedurifa sparks J&T comeback to stun TNT in PBA 3x3 final

J&T completed a comeback from the grave to upset TNT, 21-20, and claim the last leg championship in the Third Conference of the PBA 3x3 Season 2.

Joseph Sedurifa sparked and finished the Express’ amazing rally behind an 8-0 blast to pull off the victory before a stunned crowd at Robinsons Place Manila on Sunday.

Sedurifa accounted for five points in that J&T run, including the last four on back-to-back deuces that clinched for the Express the victory worth P100,000.

Until the Express went on a roll, the Tropang Giga appeared to have the game all wrapped up as two free throws by Luis Villegas moved them on the hill, 20-13.

PHOTO: PBA Images

Sedurifa finished with 10 points for the Express, coached by Ryan Monteclaro, Robert Datu added five, and Robin Rono and Marvin Hayes each had three in a balance scoring for the team.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The Express has won their last two finals duels with the Tropang Giga to even their head-to-head matchup at 2-2.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Lervin Flores had seven points and four rebounds, while Almond Vosotros was held to just six points as TNT settled for the runner up purse of P50,000.

Meralco beat Cavitex for third place, 20-17, to take the consolation prize of P30,000.

The scores

Third place

Meralco (20) – Manday 10, Maagdenberg 5, Santos 3, Manlangit 2.

Cavitex (17) – Napoles 6, Fajardo 5, Saldua 4, Galanza 2.

Finals

J&T (21) – Sedurifa 10, Datu 5, Rono 3, Hayes 3.

TNT (20) – Flores 7, Vosotros 6, Villegas 4, Exciminiano 3.