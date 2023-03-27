Jorge Gallent admits Beermen not playing SMB basketball

SAN Miguel Beer is a far different team from the one that finished No. 2 heading to the PBA Governors Cup playoffs.

And coach Jorge Gallent stopped short of saying the Beermen are playing selfish basketball in their best-of-five semifinals against the Barangay Ginebra Kings.

Gallent pinned down what bothers the Beermen at this stage when they’re just a loss away from being eliminated after the Kings scored a repeat win, 121-103, for a commanding 2-0 lead in the series.

“When we were winning, we were No. 1 in assist. Now, wala. I think were down to No. 8. So if you don’t share the ball, if you don’t reverse the ball, if you don’t play as a unit, we will never beat Ginebra,” the San Miguel coach said matter-of-factly.

In two games in the semis, the Beermen are averaging 22 assists as compared to the 32 of the Kings, including a 35-20 disparity in Game Two.

And there’s no reason for San Miguel not to share the ball especially with the kind of defense Ginebra offers.

“We already know yung defense nila. It’s a sagging defense, so if you don’t pass the ball, if you don’t kick out the ball, nothing will happen,” Gallent offered.

“We have to play with effort, we have to play with discipline, we have to play with patience. These are what I told them after the game,” he added.

Game Three is on Wednesday with the Beermen’s life at stake.

Gallent wants the team to just focus on this one and not think further ahead if it is to keep its season alive.

“We have to win Game Three and put their mindset that we’re not on vacation yet,” said the San Miguel mentor. “As long as there is a chance, it is my job to push them to get one win which is Game Three.”