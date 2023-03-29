Gallent feels SMB got contented being in semis after Ginebra sweep

SAN Miguel coach Jorge Gallent isn’t making any excuses, but admitted being up against a champion team and the most accomplished coach in PBA history was just too much for the Beermen to overcome right in his first conference as coach.

For the first time in the franchise’s proud history, the Beermen were swept in a best-of-five semifinals series by Barangay Ginebra after losing Game 3 on Wednesday, 87-85, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

It was a heartbreaker of a loss for the no. 2 seeded team which led by as many as 62-44 in the third period only to lose steam in the end behind a strong endgame comeback by the Kings.

Gallent gave kudos to the defending champion shortly after.

“We just played a great team here in the semis and a well-coached team. Imagine, I was playing against the winningest coach sa PBA,” said Gallent.

“It was an honor, but I didn’t like the sweep,” he added. “But we’ll get them next time.”

The San Miguel coach acknowledged the Beermen lost their concentration in the homestretch at the midst of Ginebra’s huge comeback.

“I think we were complaining a lot, and our mind went out of the game,” said Gallent, a champion coach himself back with Harbour Centre in the defunct Philippine Basketball League (PBL). “That’s why we kind of lost it.”

For three quarters, the Beermen were playing unselfish basketball until they began to dip in the fourth quarter when the complaints against game officials started to take its toll.

“We just have to be composed with the referees, just let their calls go, and move on. That’s the only thing,” he said.

At the same time, Gallent felt Game 3 was just the first outing for the Beermen in the semis after being blown away in the previous two matches.

“Feeling ko this was the first game. This is how we play, e. In Games 1 and 2, we weren’t there. We weren’t focus. We weren’t anything,” said the coach who took over the place of Leo Austria.

“We were just happy to be inside the semis. But you know, this is San Miguel, and we’re supposed to be in the semis.”