Ginebra mounts great Game 3 comeback to complete rare sweep of SMB

CHRISTIAN Standhardinger scored on a short stab off a Justin Brownlee assist to complete Barangay Ginebra's comeback from 18 points down against San Miguel, 87-85, and a sweep of their 2023 PBA Governors’ Cup semifinal series.

Standhardinger was there to finish the play after Brownlee drove to the basket and drew a double team, leaving the leading Best Player of the Conference candidate wide open inside for the basket that broke an 85-85 deadlock with four seconds left.

PHOTO: jerome ascano

The game-winning play before cheering fans at the Smart Araneta Coliseum enabled Ginebra to advance to the finals via sweep of a best-of-five series for the first time in franchise history, keeping its title-retention bid on track.

Marcio Lassiter missed the game-tying basket in the game's final play as San Miguel suffered the ignominy of being swept in a best-of-five series for the first time in the franchise's long, proud history.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The Gins will face either Meralco or TNT in the finals.

Brownlee compiled 22 points, 14 rebounds, four assists, and two steals, while Standhardinger added 14 points and 17 rebounds for the Gin Kings, who also got a major boost from Jeremiah Gray.

The rookie gunner scored 13 points including a three-pointer with 1:57 left to give Ginebra the lead, 83-82. Gray also nailed a three to start a 24-9 finishing lick for his team that wiped out a 76-63 SMB spread.

Ginebra extended the lead to three after the Gray three but Lassiter tied the contest with a trey of his own, 85-85, with 26.2 seconds left.