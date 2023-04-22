Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sat, Apr 22
    PBA

    Jolas says TNT head-coaching stint just temporary, but leaves fate to management

    by Reuben Terrado
    Just now
    chot reyes jojo lastimosa tnt pba
    Jojo Lastimosa has impressively filled in for Chot Reyes.
    PHOTO: patrick romero

    JOJO Lastimosa is leaving his fate as head coach to TNT management after winning the 2023 PBA Governors’ Cup title.

    The TNT team manager was thrust into a head coaching role temporarily prior to the conference after management decided to let Chot Reyes handle Gilas Pilipinas fulltime for its preparations for the Fiba Basketball World Cup.

    Should Jojo Lastimosa keep coaching job permanently?

    Lastimosa confirmed that the coaching position is just a one-off, but is ready for any eventuality especially after the title victory.

    “It might change everything but it remains to be seen if this is really a one-off,” said Lastimosa, who still holds the team manager position concurrently. “Ang pagkakaalam ko, this is a one-off. But I don’t know what MVP will do, Mr. Vargas will do, Mr. Al Panlilio will do. But I’ll be ready just in case.”

    Lastimosa said he is still interested to handle both jobs if the higher-ups want him to do so.

    “I can be a manager and a coach at the same time. I’m still doing my managerial job. I haven’t lost that one yet,” said Lastimosa.

    Lastimosa said he never thought about reaching this deep into his first conference as head coach after the management decision.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      “It’s incredible. It’s unbelievable even nung nag-buzzer na, nung alam ko na nangyayari na. Can you imagine? Paulit-ulit kong sinasabi. I’m not supposed to be here. I’m not supposed to be coaching here. My deal was if I’m going to coach, I’ll coach it. I’m not going to be just a mouthpiece. And they agreed to it,” said Lastimosa.

      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

      “The good thing about the set-up is that sila Josh, Sandy, Yuri, alam na alam nila ‘yung system. We are just running the same system as Chot. Nagkakaiba iba lang ‘yung substitution patterns ko, ‘yung mga timeouts ko. But generally, it was an incredible job by the coaches,” said Lastimosa.

      Watch Now
      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Jojo Lastimosa has impressively filled in for Chot Reyes.
      PHOTO: patrick romero

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again