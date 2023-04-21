TNT holds nerve in Game 6 to dethrone Ginebra as Governors' Cup champ

MIKEY Williams played the game of his life, scoring 38 points to lift TNT to the 2023 PBA Governors’ Cup title with a 97-93 win over Barangay Ginebra in Game Six on Friday night at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

Williams nailed the pivotal shot of the best-of-seven champion series, draining a bank shot three from the top of the key - his ninth of the game - to give TNT a 95-93 lead with 1:15 left in the game.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano



That proved to be enough as the flagship team of the MVP Group captured its ninth PBA champion - and first ever in the Governors' Cup in franchise history.

TNT coach Jojo Lastimosa also captured his first championship, doing so at the expense of his former coach Tim Cone, who lost in the finals with Ginebra for only the second time - and first in an import-laden conference.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson also had a superb showing, handing counterpart Justin Brownlee his first defeat as a PBA import in the finals.

