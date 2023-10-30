TNT coach Jolas unfazed by Magnolia's 11-0 run in PBA on Tour

IN contrast to Magnolia’s 11-0 win-loss mark, TNT was at the bottom of the cellar with a 1-10 slate during the PBA on Tour, a series of exhibition games held to keep teams busy during the long offseason.

Incidentally, both teams will immediately test themselves against each other in the opening of the PBA Season 48 on November 5 at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

Team manager and head coach Jojo Lastimosa is one of the first persons to say that the PBA on Tour is very different from the true season.

“11-0 sila sa Tour. Kami 1-10 nung Tour,” said Lastimosa, when asked about the Tropang Giga's season opener against Magnolia during the recent PBA Media Day.

“They were out to win that Tour. Kami naman, you could see that our line-up was made of college players and some guys who really didn’t play much. We wanted to give them confidence.”

“The Tour is different from the regular season. We know that and they (Magnolia) know that. This is where the real tournament begins. It’s not the Tour. Tour is just like a televised na larong labas. We didn’t get any bonus,” said Lastimosa with a smile.

“I’m just saying it like it is. But the real season really starts on November 5 so let’s see what happens,” said Lastimosa.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

Lastimosa though clarified that he is not out to play down the achievement of Magnolia of sweeping the PBA on Tour exhibition series, as it could benefit the team in its Season 48 campaign.

“I’m not saying that the 11-0 counts for nothing. Maybe there is. Maybe there is none,” said Lastimosa.

RHJ is back

TNT will definitely be tested against Magnolia with its depleted line-up as the Tropang GIGA will be without Mikey Williams, Roger Pogoy, and Poy Erram.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson is back for another tour of duty after winning the Governors’ Cup crown last season.

