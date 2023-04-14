Jolas rues Calvin Oftana went 'missing' in TNT loss in Game 3

SO will there be a ‘MISSING’ sign with the photo of Calvin Oftana on it, hanging on the TNT training facility the whole day of Saturday?

After coming through with double figures in scoring in the first two games of the PBA Governors’ Cup Finals against Barangay Ginebra, the sophomore forward was nowhere to be found in Game 3 of the series, which the Tropang Giga lost, 117-103, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Oftana was held to just three points on 1-of-5 shooting from the field as the Tropang Giga again trailed the Kings in the best-of-seven series, 2-1.

Coach Jojo Lastimosa admitted the team badly missed Oftana’s presence, more so offensively, during the game.

“Hindi lang nawala, nawala talaga,” said Lastimosa when asked about the former NCAA MVP suddenly not making his presence felt in the third game of his first-ever finals appearance as a pro.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

In the first two games of the finals, Oftana averaged 15.0 points and 9.5 rebounds. He was 7-of-11 from the field in the series opener and had a double-double of 14 points and 13 rebounds in Game 2.

But he only had three rebounds and was 1-of-4 from three-point range on Friday and was hardly a factor in the game as Jayson Castro, Poy Erram, Mikey Williams, and Roger Pogoy were the ones who complemented import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson.

“We need to find Calvin,” said Jolas. “He needs to bounce back.”