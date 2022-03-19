Mixed feelings for Jolas as NLEX marches on at expense of departing Alaska

JOJO Lastimosa referred to Alaska's final PBA game as a very sad day.

And it just so happened NLEX was the one responsible for booting out his former team.

Jojo Lastimosa on Alaska's last game

"When we found out about the news, I always wanted to be here in their last game," said Lastimosa, one of Yeng Guiao's deputy coaches.

"It just so happened kami ang nagkalaban ngayon."

The Road Warriors had a job to do, though, and they proceeded to do it with conviction scoring a 96-80 win to formally close the book on one of the most storied franchises in PBA history.

"I wanted to be here. It's a sad day," said Lastimosa, who spent his best years as a player serving as the face of the Alaska franchise.

Jolas even asked Alaska team manager Dickie Bachmann for tickets had their paths didn't cross in the playoffs.

"I told Dickie already that I wanted to be there in the last game of Alaska," said Jolas.

Continue reading below ↓

"And since kami nagkalaban naman, sabi ko you don't need to buy me tickets."

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

A final buzzer was held by the PBA in tribute of the Alaska organization when everything was over, and the entire NLEX team stayed on at the floor of the Smart Araneta Coliseum to pay its final respect to the team.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Lastimosa turned nostalgic during the moment.

"I just want to look back at the memories we had before and nobody can take that away," he said.

"I have really good memories of Alaska and so do Alaska fans and PBA fans. And I think that's a good enough legacy."

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.