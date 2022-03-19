Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, Mar 20
    PBA

    Mixed feelings for Jolas as NLEX marches on at expense of departing Alaska

    by Gerry Ramos
    3 hours ago
    Jojo Lastimosa Dickie Bachmann NLEX vs Alaska
    NLEX assistant coach Jojo Lastimosa greets Aces governor Dickie Bachmann after the game.
    PHOTO: Gerry Ramos

    JOJO Lastimosa referred to Alaska's final PBA game as a very sad day.

    And it just so happened NLEX was the one responsible for booting out his former team.

    Jojo Lastimosa on Alaska's last game

    "When we found out about the news, I always wanted to be here in their last game," said Lastimosa, one of Yeng Guiao's deputy coaches.

    "It just so happened kami ang nagkalaban ngayon."

    The Road Warriors had a job to do, though, and they proceeded to do it with conviction scoring a 96-80 win to formally close the book on one of the most storied franchises in PBA history.

    "I wanted to be here. It's a sad day," said Lastimosa, who spent his best years as a player serving as the face of the Alaska franchise.

    Jolas even asked Alaska team manager Dickie Bachmann for tickets had their paths didn't cross in the playoffs.

    "I told Dickie already that I wanted to be there in the last game of Alaska," said Jolas.

    Continue reading below ↓

    "And since kami nagkalaban naman, sabi ko you don't need to buy me tickets."

    Dickie Bachmann NLEX vs Alaska

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    A final buzzer was held by the PBA in tribute of the Alaska organization when everything was over, and the entire NLEX team stayed on at the floor of the Smart Araneta Coliseum to pay its final respect to the team.

    Continue reading below ↓

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Lastimosa turned nostalgic during the moment.

      "I just want to look back at the memories we had before and nobody can take that away," he said.

      "I have really good memories of Alaska and so do Alaska fans and PBA fans. And I think that's a good enough legacy."

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      NLEX assistant coach Jojo Lastimosa greets Aces governor Dickie Bachmann after the game.
      PHOTO: Gerry Ramos

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again