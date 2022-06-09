With eyes on Inoue, Casimero asks WBO to give him a shot at Butler

JOHNRIEL Casimero has asked the WBO to make him a mandatory challenger to reigning bantamweight title holder Paul Butler, in the hope that could pave the way for a fight against undefeated unified champion Naoya Inoue.

In a post on his social media pages addressed to WBO president Francisco ‘Paco’ Valcarcel, the 32-year-old Casimero reiterated his desire to face the man who won his 118-lbs crown after the Filipino was stripped of the title last month.

“Give me a chance sir to fight champion of WBO Paul Butler for mandatory (sic),” Casimero said.

Casimero, who remains overseas, was stripped of his title after violating a strict medical policy by the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBoC) for using a sauna just days before his title defense against Butler in Liverpool, England last April 23.

Butler was matched up later against replacement fighter Jonas Sultan and beat the Filipino via unanimous decision to win the interim WBO belt.

Following the decision of the boxing body to strip Casimero of his title, Butler was elevated as the regular WBO champion.

Casimero however, was named by the WBO as its No. 1 contender in the division, so the possibility of challenging Butler in a mandatory fight remains high.

Shortly after destroying Nonito Donaire Jr in just two rounds to add the WBC belt to his WBA and IBF versions of the crown, Inoue expressed his desire to take on Butler in his bid to become the undisputed champion at 118 lbs.

But Casimero believes that if given the chance, he can regain the title from Butler and then take on Inoue for the undisputed championship of the world.

“If I win, I challenge Naoya Inoue. I promise I give wonderful fight for him (sic),” said the Filipino three-time world division champion.

“But if not, good for Naoya Inoue.”

