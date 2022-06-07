'Monster' Inoue finishes off Donaire in devastating fashion

JAPAN's Naoya 'Monster' Inoue stopped the Philippines' Nonito Donaire, Jr. in devastating fashion before his adoring home fans on Tuesday, scoring a second-round stoppage to unify three world titles in the bantamweight class.

Inoue wasted little time asserting his mastery of the Hall of Fame-bound Filipino fighter, getting the better of the first exchanges late in the first round before dropping Donaire with a right to the temple late in the round.

There was no let-up for the Japanese ring star in the second round as he showered Donaire with a barrage of punches including a wicked left hook to the jaw that sent the 39-year old reeling to the canvas a second time.

The referee didn't even bother to count as he stopped the fight as Donaire struggled to get back on his feet.

Time of stoppage was 1:24 of the second round.

With his 21st successive win and 20th via stoppage, Inoue added the WBC belt which Donaire used to hold to the WBA and IBF versions of the 118-lb. division.

The Saitama grudge match was nowhere close to the brawl between the two fighters in November 2019 - a real classic that ended up being named Fight of the Year.

It was a moment pitting a young fighter in the prime of his career and an old warrior trying to defy Father Time. In the end, it was the younger, stronger champion who prevailed and earned the bragging rights as the best in the division Donaire once dominated.

“I intended to be one-sidedly victorious like this. I did it,” said the Japanese after inflicting one of the most vicious beatings Donaire ever had in his great career.

The emphatic and sad end once again raised the spectre of retirement for Donaire, a four-time world champion who along with Manny Pacquiao made Filipinos proud in a golden era for Philippine boxing.

The Filipino’s record now stands at 42-7 with 28 KOs.

Donaire, the oldest fighter to win the bantamweight crown, hardly has warmed up for the rematch when he found himself down on his pants following a heavy right by the unbeaten Japanese. The Filipino was obviously hurt big time, and fortunate enough to be saved by the bell.

Sensing Donaire was in deep trouble, Inoue went for the kill in the second round, timing a vicious left hook that rocked the Filipino anew and sent him down to the canvas for the second time.

Referee Michael Griffin did not bother to count and waved off the fight as the partisan crowd at the Saitama Super Arena erupted in jubilation to celebrate the victory of Japan’s biggest boxing star right now.

Inoue raised his stellar record to 23-0 with 20 KOs, and is looking to become the undisputed bantamweight champion by hoping to set up a title clash with WBO holder Paul Butler and then moved up to super-bantamweight afterwards.

The loss raised questions about Donaire finally retiring from the ring after getting a second wind in his career when he captured the WBC 118-lbs crown with a fourth-round stoppage of Nordine Oubaali in May last year.

At a few months before turning 40, is this the end for Donaire?

