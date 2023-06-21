Silva on Hill’s missed foul shots: ‘It happens even to the best of them’

IT may just be a tune up game, but Tyrus Hill was still upset with himself.

The high-flying sophomore missed two crucial free throws with five-tenth of a second left that allowed Barangay Ginebra to escape past Blackwater in overtime, 81-80, in the PBA On Tour Wednesday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

Hill was sent to the line after a foul by Jeremiah Gray and the Kings on top by a single point.

But with the pro-Ginebra crowd jeering the former La Salle stalwart, Hill went on and missed both foul shots to lose the game.

The 6-foot-5 Hill was hard on himself that he politely refused to talk about the endgame blunder as he walked out of the Blackwater dugout while carrying his scooter with him.

Coach Joe Silva understood how the player felt following the loss, but pointed out Hill will come out a better player out of the experience.

“Like any player naman when you missed two free throws where we could have won the game or at least go into overtime, talagang you’ll be disappointed with yourself,” said the soft-spoken mentor.

“I’m sure he’ll bounce back. The next time he’s in that situation, he’ll make those free throws for sure.”

Hill finished with four points and five rebounds, while ironically, missed all of the four free throws he had taken, including the last two with the outcome of the game on the line.

Silva and the rest of the Bossing were all there to console Hill.

“We just told him to head up. It happens even to the best of them, it happens to everyone,” Silva said.

“So he’ll bounce back for sure.”