Joe Devance postpones stem cell treatment in Germany amid quarantine

THE plan of Joe Devance to undergo stem cell treatment in Germany to get him in better shape for the new PBA season has been put on hold amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Barangay Ginebra big man was supposed to leave middle of March when the Philippine Cup would still be in its initial stage.

Unfortunately, his departure ran smack into President Duterte’s decision to impose an Enhanced Community Quarantine in the entire Luzon in an effort to contain the spread of the virus.

“I did not get a chance to go,” he said when asked about his planned medical procedure. “I have to see how the schedule is.”

The 38-year-old Devance has been bothered by an assortment of knee and foot injuries the past three seasons that he finally decided to seek a stem cell treatment like what other celebrated athletes like Kobe Bryant did in the past.

The late Bryant underwent stem cell treatment also in Germany that helped him fully recover from his Achilles injury.

Continue reading below ↓

Devance said he’s been taking pain relievers for a long time now just to be able to play through his various injuries that eventually he decided to finally try the medical procedure.

PHOTO: reuben terrado

If the situation finally returns to normal, Devance said he’ll try to find the appropriate time to travel to Germany since he paid for his own trip and treatment.

Continue reading below ↓

“Whenever I have time I will go. Everything is paid for so I just have to find time at this point,” he said.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

But at the same time, with the new season pushed back until further notice, Devance said he’ll also consider how the league will adjust its scheduled the rest of the year.

“I have to be out for at least three weeks so that is something I need to consider,” said the Ginebra forward.