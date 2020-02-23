JOE Devance has had enough dealing with pain relievers during practice and every game.

The Barangay Ginebra veteran is set to undergo stem cell procedure to get him in better shape for the coming 45th season of the PBA.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

The 38-year-old Devance will be leaving for Germany this week to seek treatment for the foot and knee injuries that had bothered him the past three seasons.

The only downside however, is Devance missing at least three weeks or about a month for the Kings in their campaign for the Philippine Cup.