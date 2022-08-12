Hurting Jio Jalalon vows to play for Magnolia in do-or-die Game 6

JIO Jalalon vows to play through the pain as Magnolia tries to keep its campaign alive in the PBA Philippine Cup.

Despite a strained left hamstring, the speedy guard assured that he’s going to suit up for the Hotshots come Game 6 of their best-of-seven semifinals on Sunday.

Jalalon sat out the fourth quarter of the team’s 105-97 win on Friday after aggravating the injury which he had nursed as early as the elimination phase.

See: Jio Jalalon heroics in OT an answered prayer for Victolero

“Nandito na kami kaya isasagad ko na ito kung hanggang saan kami makarating,” said the playmaker out of Arellano.

The injury proved to be a dampener for Jalalon, who was playing well for three quarters until going down with the injury.

He finished with 15 points on 7-of-11 shooting from the floor.

Jalalon said he felt the pain during a rebound play against RR Pogoy.

Continue reading below ↓

After he was substituted, Jalalon was seen signaling to coach Chito Victolero that he’s ready to go back to the game.

“But I feel if we have a chance today, I need Jio on Sunday. That’s why I didn’t force to play Jio to play in the last quarter,” said the Magnolia mentor.

Video

“Kasi baka lalo lang ma-aggravate yung injury niya, so he has no chance to play on Sunday. So I want to save him.”

Jalalon however, assured his coach he’s ready to play as the Hotshots eye to tie the series with the Tropang Giga still lead, 3-2.

“Laban lang ng laban hanggang sa dulo,” he said. “Tingnan natin. Si Lord na ang bahala.”

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.