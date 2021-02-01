'A true professional': Peers, coaches, rivals pay respect to Harvey Carey

AFTER seventeen seasons with one team, Harvey Carey his final curtain call on Monday, after Tropang Giga team manager Gabby Cui announced his retirement.

Drafted in 2003, the 6-foot-3 forward has seen action through many of TNT's tumultous seasons, from their first-ever league championship the year he was drafted, and even until their last finals appearance in the recent 2020 All-Filipino Cup.

Paraising him as well-mannered, humble, and a 'true professional', his colleagues from the PBA gave him a memorable farewell via social media tributes dedicated to the veteran.

His long-time coach, Chot Reyes, with whom he shared a couple of championships, said on Twitter, "Not much can be said except we could NOT have won ANY ONE of our titles while I was there without @ManilaBlack4 -- Good luck Harv!"

Ranidel de Ocampo, a former teammate, who also just retired last year, left his pal a great message accompanied by a throwback picture of them together in TNT uniform.

"Congratulations on a successful career! It’s an honor to be your teammate! You are a Great teammate. Very humble warrior and a true professional. Thank you for all you hardwork and dedication! God bless you and your family in the next chapter!" he said.

Ginebra champion coach Tim Cone, who was there to witness Carey's career from Day One, also weighed in and expressed his admiration for the soft-spoken veteran.

"Harvey Carey--one of the great competitors of our time. Regret never having a chance to coach you, Harv. One of the good guys. He will be missed in the league," Cone said in a tweet.

One of his dearest pals on and off the court, fellow Fil-Am Kelly Williams commended Carey's great attitude as a pro baller, regardless of whichever side of the court they found themselves in.

Williams said in an Instagram post: "Congrats on the retirement Harv! 17 seasons...one team! Not many have that on their resume. The chips will never be forgotten. Grateful to have both played against & gone to battle with you. Thanks for the years of brotherhood. One of the realest. Much love to you and the fam and all the best in the next chapter."

Current Alaska coach Jeff Cariaso called Carey one of the finest Bay Area ballers he's ever known. He wished him well in his future journey.

"Congratulations on an amazing career. I admire how you handled yourself all throughout, and even more proud of the competitive nature you displayed. You’re a real winner that understood what it took to be successful. Praying for an even better post basketball career. Truly, you’re one of the Bay Area’s finest!" Cariaso said on IG, posting a throwback group photo.

Former teammate Ali Peek , the Man Mountain, shed light on the depth of friendship he's shared with the TNT stalwart.

Peek said: "One of the greatest teammates I’ve ever been around! Harvey Carey II congratulations on a great run! Calling you a great teammate is an understatement in your case because you were that and so much more! It was an honor and a privilege to be able to be your teammate for 7 years! We did great things in that time and I’ll always be grateful! Best of luck to you."

Gabe Norwood and Jared Dillinger also dedicated Instagram stories to their colleague.

"Happy retirement! Looked out for me from day one and made sure to push me every time we matched up. Sure we'll link up soon," the Rain or Shine star said.

Dillinger even threw a good-natured inside joke: "@ManilaBLK4, I love this guy! Happy retirement, you ugly MF."