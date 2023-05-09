Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Tue, May 9
    PBA

    Jhonard Clarito hit with fine by Rain or Shine for 'ligang labas' game

    by Gerry Ramos
    3 hours ago
    Jhonard Clarito Rain or Shine
    PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

    RAIN or Shine has penalized back-up guard Jhonard Clarito two days worth of salary for playing in a ligang labas.

    The fine was separate from the P50,000 penalty imposed on him by the PBA along with nine other players who were like him were caught playing in unsanctioned games.

    Two other Elasto Painters, Beau Belga and Rey Nambatac, were fined both the league and their mother team for the same infraction.

    Belga was fined worth 15 days of his salary, citing breach of his Uniform Players’ Contract for suiting up in not just one, but three unsanctioned games in Cebu, Davao, and Laguna.

    Nambatac’s sanction on the other hand, was similar to that handed down to Clarito.

    PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

