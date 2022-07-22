Ayaay, DL Cruz injured as bad luck hounds NorthPort to the bitter end

IT was a luckless day for NorthPort if you may call it one.

Already without four players including top guns Robert Bolick and Jamie Malonzo, the Batang Pier lost back-ups Jesper Ayaay and Art Dela Cruz to injuries in the course of their PBA Philippine Cup game against NLEX on Friday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Dela Cruz went down with a dislocated finger in the second quarter and no longer played in the second half, while Ayaay suffered a sprain in the third quarter and was kept on the bench for the rest of the game.

WATCH:

Continue reading below ↓

The Batang Pier went on and lost the game, 109-95, to close out their campaign with a 3-8 overall record.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The injury spoiled what had been a great game for Ayaay, who finished with 11 points and was a perfect 4-of-4 from the floor, including 3-of-3 from beyond the arc.

Dela Cruz meanwhile, finished with seven points.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Ayaay and Dela Cruz’s conditions added to the injury woes of the Batang Pier, who were already without Jervy Cruz and Paolo Taha, also due to injuries.

Bolick and Malonzo on the other hand, were put under the health and safety protocols after reportedly not feeling well a day before the game.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.