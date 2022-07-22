NLEX pounces on shorthanded NorthPort to claim No. 6 seed

NLEX made short work of an undermanned NorthPort side, 109-95, to take the no. 6 seed going to the PBA Philippine Cup playoffs.

NLEX vs NorthPort recap

The Road Warriors raced to a 28-16 lead after the opening period and cruised on from there as the Batang Pier could hardly offer any resistance in the absence of key players Robert Bolick and Jamie Malonzo.

NLEX won its last two games of the elims to finish with a 6-5 record and assured itself of a best-of-three series in the quarterfinals against the no. 3 seeded team.

"This win assures us of a sixth place finish. A sixth place finish is similar to a third place finish. Pare-pareho lang naman yan, e," said NLEX coach Yeng Guiao.

"Ayaw lang namin na mapunta sa 7th and 8th and be on a twice-to-beat disadvantage. Kaya kinayod na namin ito."

The Road Warriors will be facing Magnolia in the quarterfinals.

Raul Soyud played his best game of the season with 19 points and six rebounds to lead a balanced NLEX attack that saw Calvin Oftana (18 pts), Don Trollano (16 pts), Philip Paniamogan (15 pts), and Anthony Semerad (15 pts) hit double figures in scoring.

NLEX missed the services of Kris Rosales and Marion Magat while opting to rest key players Kevin Alas and JR Quinahan for the grueling battle ahead in the playoffs that begins on Sunday.

“We’re expecting them on Sunday,” said Guiao of his missing players. “Si Kevin at JR pini-preserve lang namin para fresh pa rin sila pagdating ng quarters.”

NorthPort capped its campaign with a 3-8 record as Bolick and Malonzo (both under health and safety protocols) added to the woes of the Batang Pier, who were also without injured players Paolo Taha and Jervy Cruz.

“Malaking bagay din na wala si Bolick and si Malonzo, kasi alam naman natin na yun ang core ng NorthPort,” said Guiao. “Actually we prepared na maglalaro sila.”

Rookie JM Calma showed the way for the Batang Pier with a season-high 21 points and nine rebounds, while Kevin Ferrer added 16 and shot 3-of-6 from deep.

The Road Warriors led by as many as 27 points, 103-76, midway through the fourth period.

The scores:

NLEX (109) -- Soyud 19, Oftana 18, Trollano 16, Paniamogan 15, Semerad 15, Chua 9, Miranda 8, Fonacier 4, Varilla 3, Nieto 2, Ighalo 0.

NorthPort (95) -- Calma 21, Ferrer 16, Sumang 12, Ayaay 11, Vigil 10, Balanza 8, Dela Cruz 7, Santos 4, Subido 3, Javier 3.

Quarterscores: 28-16; 57-39; 83-66; 109-95.

