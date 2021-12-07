Jervy Cruz regains spot in NorthPort roster for Governors Cup

JERVY Cruz has made his way back into the regular 5-on-5 roster of NorthPort in the PBA.

The 35-year-old power forward was initially relegated by the Batang Pier to their 3x3 team and no longer played for the team in the last Philippine Cup inside the Bacolor bubble.

But Cruz never made it to NorthPort’s quartet in the league’s three-a-side tournament as young big man Jeepy Faundo eventually took his place.

Cruz comeback

Team manager Bonnie Tan confirmed Cruz’s return to the 5-on-5 team shortly after the league released the official team roster of the 12 ballclubs for the season-ending Governors Cup.

A former UAAP champion and MVP with University of Santo Tomas, Cruz last played for the Batang Pier in the 2020 Philippine Cup bubble at Clark.

The return of Cruz to the Batang Pier lineup reunited him with Paulo Taha, Kevin Ferrer, and the newly-acquired Art Dela Cruz, all former Barangay Ginebra teammates.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Dela Cruz came on board following the trade with Barangay Ginebra for Sidney Onwubere.

Left to carry the fight for NorthPort in the 3x3 side apart from Faundo were LA Revilla, Mark Olayon, and Michael Calisaan, who replaced Sean Manganti after being acquired by the team in a trade with Phoenix.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.