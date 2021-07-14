Jervy Cruz, LA Revilla, Sean Manganti to lead NorthPort's 3x3 team

JERVY Cruz, Sean Manganti, and LA Revilla will form part of NorthPort’s squad in the PBA 3x3 league.

NorthPort coach Pido Jarencio confirmed the development in response to queries from fans about their absence in the opening rosters of the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup.

Vets on 3x3 team

PHOTO: PBA Images

The 34-year-old Cruz will bring veteran leadership and inside presence to the Batang Pier’s 3x3 team. During the PBA bubble, the former UAAP MVP averaged 6.2 points and 5.5 rebounds.

Manganti, on the other hand, played his first year in the PBA in the 2020 season, and posted 4.6 points and 2.9 rebounds for NorthPort.

Revilla, who tallied 2.2 points and 1.4 assists, suited up in his first year with NorthPort last season.

The 5-on-5 squad, meanwhile, will comprise of Paolo Taha, Jamie Malonzo, Renzo Subido, Sidney Onwubere, Jerrick Balanza, Robert Bolick, Nico Elorde, Sean Anthony, Clint Doliguez, Garvo Lanete, Jonathan Grey, Jeepy Faundo, Troy Rike, Greg Slaughter, and Kevin Ferrer.

