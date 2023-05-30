Jerrick Ahanmisi to brother Maverick: 'Choose what you want for your heart'

HE may be younger, but it doesn’t mean Jerrick Ahanmisi’s advice won’t have value to his older brother.

Asked what he would tell Maverick in the middle of a contract negotiation stalemate with Converge, the Magnolia shooter is encouraging his older brother to tune out everyone else’s opinion on the issue.

“Just choose, make the decision that’s right for you, right for your heart, right for your career,” Jerrick said. Everything will fall into place, no matter what choice you make, no matter where you’re going to play, no matter where you’re going to go.”

“It doesn’t matter what anybody says,” the 25-year-old Ahanmisi added of Maverick, who turns 32 on July 17. “It’s still going to be up to you and it’s your decision.”

Jerrick’s comment came in the wake of Converge reportedly giving up on negotiations with Maverick after the latter showed no indication to accept any of the FiberXers’ offers.

Jerrick said Maverick is still in the US, but has yet to hear from his brother about the unrestricted free agent’s preferred destination.

“He keeps me updated on things, like just life, and I’ve been talking to him also about basketball here with Magnolia, but he hasn’t really said anything to me. Just laidback in a way,” Jerrick said. “So I’m just waiting like everybody else to see what his decision is and where he’s going to go, so we’ll see.”

Jerrick, for his part, is done with his own contract negotiations, saying he has recently signed a two-year extension with the Hotshots as the former Adamson star enters his third year in the league.

Jerrick also hopes for the best for his brother.

“So you choose what you want for your heart and for your life. And everything will turn out okay.”