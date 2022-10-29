Jeron Teng doesn't mind fluctuating roles as Converge continues to win

JERON Teng thrived in his return to a starting role on Friday for Converge in their game against TNT in the 2022-23 PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

Teng led all locals with 22 points to go along with eight rebounds and five assists in the Tropang GIGA’s 130-117 win over TNT.

The former La Salle standout also shot 4-of-5 from threes on a night where the FiberXers nailed 21 triples on their way to their third straight win.

In the two games prior to Friday, Teng came off the bench and flourished as well as he had 13 points and eight rebounds in a huge win against San Miguel last October 21.

Jeron Teng on Converge role

Teng said he is answering the call of Converge coach Aldin Ayo on his role in the team whether as a starter or as a second stringer.

“As we go further, as players, we are learning and improving sa system ni coach Aldin. Kami, we just embrace the system. Like ‘yung sinasabi ni coach, all the players will just have to be ready kahit sino ipasok. We just have to execute his system,” said Teng, who started in all the games he played during the past two conferences.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Watch Now

Adding TNT to their victims after San Miguel and Meralco that extended their win streak to three, the FiberXers occupy the share of third with Barangay Ginebra with a 4-2 win-loss slate heading into their game against Blackwater on Sunday.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Even with their winning streak, the Converge captain said the team will not relax as they still need improvements to maintain their excellent record thus far in the conference. Ultimately, Teng said Converge must continue to play as a team throughout the campaign.

“Grateful ako kay coach and we just continue to work hard. Our job is not yet done. We still have a lot to accomplish this conference.”

“We just have to stick to the system. We have a great import with Q (Miller) but we play as a team and rely on the system. That’s how we play. Kahit lamang kami or lamang ang kalaban, we stick to it,” said the 28-year-old Teng.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.