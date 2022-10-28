Hot-shooting Converge fires 43 in first quarter to spark rout of TNT

CONVERGE caught fire and torched TNT on a rainy Friday, 130-117, to stretch its winning streak in the PBA Commissioner's Cup.

Converge vs TNT recap

The FiberXers were just too hot to handle for a team that just came from a runner up finish in the Philippine Cup as they blew the game apart early on behind an impeccable shooting from deep down.

Import Quincy Miller erupted for nine three pointers on the way to a game-high 38 points while Jeron Teng added 22 and Aljun Melecio had 20 for Converge, which won for a third straight game to improve to a 4-2 record.

The FiberXers shot a sizzling 52 percent from beyond the arc behind a 21-of-40 shooting.

The total output of Converge is now a new franchise record.

The 43 points in the first quarter and 73 at the half by the FiberXers are also a franchise high, ditto for their 34 assists, and the 21 three pointers they converted.

“They deserve it,” said coach Aldin Ayo of the lopsided win. During practice, all of these players keep on shooting. Hindi naman basta-basta mangyayari na lang yan. It’s all about the preparation.”

Miller already had 18 points at halftime when Converge sat on a 73-47 lead, while rookie big man Justin Arana with 10 and both Teng and Melecio with 12 each as the team shot 50 percent from three-point range and 60 percent from the field.

Just when everyone expected a TNT comeback in the second half, the FiberXers continued to pour it on, and enjoyed their biggest lead at 91-56 at the 7:38 mark on a three-pointer by Miller.

Import Cameron Oliver tried to rally back the Tropang Giga, scoring 28 of his 41 points in the second half. But by which time, Converge already had the game well under control to hand TNT its third loss in six games.

Miller also grabbed 20 rebounds and five assists, while the nine three pointers he converted is also a new franchise record for Converge and the most to be made by an import in the last seven years since Arizona Reid also had nine in San Miguel’s 124-102 rout of Globalport in the 2015 Governors Cup.

Arana was also in double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Mikey Williams scored 19 of his 27 points in the second half in a losing cause for TNT.

The scores:

Converge (130) -- Miller 38, Teng 22, Melecio 20, Arana 14, DiGregorio 13, Ahanmisi 8, Ilagan 5, Tratter 5, Stockton 3, Racal 2, Hill 0, Bulanadi 0.

TNT (117) - Oliver 41, M.Williams 27, Pogoy 19, Montalbo 13, Castro 9, Oftana 4, K.Williams 3, Erram 1, Tungcab 0, Marcelo 0.

Quarterscores: 43-24; 73-47; 113-85; 130-117.

