Jericho Cruz, Rob Herndon join Austria under health protocol

AFTER an outstanding week, Jericho Cruz missed Thursday’s game for San Miguel after being placed under the PBA's health protocols.

Cruz was not at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum for the Beermen’s 109-108 overtime win over Terrafirma in their Philippine Cup game, just days after he was named Player of the Week by the PBA Press Corps.

San Miguel was severely shorthanded with Robbie Herndon also out due to health protocols, as was head coach Leo Austria.

Terrence Romeo and Chris Ross have been missing games for SMB due to injuries, with Vic Manuel just returning on Thursday where he played only seven minutes.

Despite their absence, San Miguel was still able to find a way to defeat Terrafirma in overtime, thanks to June Mar Fajardo's 26 points, 10 rebounds, and nine assists on its way to its ninth win in 10 games.

Cruz made a mark last week where he averaged 27.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists to stay on top of the standings.

