Jorge Gallent stands in as SMB coach as Austria under health protocols

JORGE Gallent called the shots for San Miguel in the absence of coach Leo Austria during its PBA Philippine Cup game against Terrafirma on Thursday.
Jorge Gallent as stand-in SMB coach
Galent took over the coaching chores for the Beermen as Austria is put under the league's health and safety protocols.
The 8-1 Beermen are looking to formally clinch the no. 1 seed in the playoffs with a victory over the winless Dyip.
