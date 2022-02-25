Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA

    Jericho Cruz bids NLEX goodbye; free agent headed to SMB, says source

    by spin.ph staff
    7 hours ago
    Jericho Cruz poses with NLEX coach Yeng Guiao and team official Ronald Dulatre after the Road Warriors' win over Rain or Shine.
    PHOTO: Jericho Cruz/ IG

    JERICHO Cruz has played his final game with NLEX.

    The bruising guard bid the Road Warriors goodbye on Friday, just moments after playing a starring role in the 109-100 overtime win over Rain on Shine.

    'Good luck on your next games'

    The former Adamson star made the announcement in a Twitter post, expressing his gratitude to the team and telling them, "Good luck on your next games."

    As a member of the 2014 rookie draft class, Cruz will become an unrestricted free agent at the end of his NLEX contract which expires at the end of the month.

    Sources said the Guam national player is headed to San Miguel, confirming rumors that have been circulating in PBA circles the past few weeks.

      The 31-year old guard is set to become the third member of that pioneering batch of unrestricted free agents to join a team in the San Miguel Corp. bloc.

      Before him, Rodney Brondial left Alaska to join San Miguel; Nards Pinto joined Barangay Ginebra from Meralco, which in turn got Chris Benchero from Phoenix.

      On the other hand, Matt Ganuelas Rosser left Terrafirma to sign with TNT.

        At San Miguel, the No. 9 pick of the 2014 rookie draft is set to reunite with coach Leo Austria, who was also his coach at Adamson during his UAAP days.

