NLEX battles back from 22-points down, beats Rain or Shine in OT

ANTIPOLO – KJ McDaniels led NLEX back from a 22-point deficit on the way to a 109-100 overtime win over Rain or Shine on Friday in the PBA Season 46 Governors’ Cup at the Ynares Center.

McDaniels scored 35 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to carry the Road Warriors to their second straight victory and a 7-3 win-loss record. He hit 15 points in the third quarter alone then scored the turnaround jumper that tied the score at 97-all with 4.4 seconds remaining in regulation.

McDaniels also converted two key free throws with 2:31 left in the extra period for a 103-97 lead, a gap that Rain or Shine couldn’t overcome.

Kevin Alas had 15 points, while JR Quinahan bounced back from his struggles by scoring 13 points including a jumper that increased NLEX’s lead to eight points in the extra period.

Jericho Cruz also had 13 points and scored the first basket of overtime to get things going for NLEX.

Continue reading below ↓

“We started out badly. We were giving up offensive rebounds all game long. That’s as bad as not playing defense actually,” said NLEX coach Yeng Guiao, whose team trailed 54-32, in the second quarter.

“Rain or Shine was shooting really well. For a while, we had no solution to Henry Walker and Rey Nambatac. Pinahirapan kami ng husto. But in the end, especially in overtime, they probably got tired,” Guiao added.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Henry Walker had 28 points, while Rey Nambatac had 27 and scored a triple that brought the Elastopainters up, 97-92, with 36 seconds left in regulation only for Quinahan to answer with a three of his own to set the stage for McDaniels’ heroics.

Walker eventually fouled out in the extra period and Nambatac scoring the only field goal in overtime for Rain or Shine, which fell to its third straight loss to drop to 3-6.

“If he (Walker) was still in the game, it would have been a different situation,” said Guiao.

Continue reading below ↓

NLEX won after consummating a trade by acquiring Justin Chua from Phoenix in exchange of Kris Porter and two future draft picks.

Beau Belga didn’t play for Rain or Shine due to a one-game suspension for accumulating his fifth technical foul of the conference in their previous outing.

The scores:

NLEX 109 – McDaniels 35, Alas 15, Quinahan 13, Cruz 13, Soyud 9, Rosales 9, Trollano 5, Nieto 4, Paniamogan 3, Ighalo 3, Varilla 0, Magat 0.

Rain or Shine 100 – Walker 28, Nambatac 27, Mocon 11, Santillan 8, Torres 7, Nieto 6, Borboran 4, Jackson 3, Guinto 3, Norwood 3, Asistio 0.

Quarters: 22-31; 38-55; 70-72; 97-97; 109-100.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.