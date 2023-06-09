Jericho Cruz back for SMB against Meralco as On Tour goes to Tiaong

SAN Miguel is expected to have Jericho Cruz back when the Beermen take on the Meralco Bolts Saturday as the PBA On Tour goes to Tiaong, Quezon.

Jericho Cruz status

Cruz’s scoring, defense, and hustle was badly missed by the team in its 100-98 loss to Rain or Shine Wednesday that evened its record at 2-2 in the pre-season.

The 32-year-old guard skipped the game to oversee a personal matter abroad.

“Nagpa-excuse lang for an important matter,” said San Miguel team manager Gee Abanilla of Cruz. “But he will play on Saturday.”

Cruz has been one of the leading scorers for the Beermen On Tour, averaging 17.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 4.0 assists in three games.

In his absence, Terrence Romeo and Allyn Bulanadi led San Miguel back from a huge 24-point deficit and had a chance to steal the game away from the Elasto Painters.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

But Gabe Norwood thwarted Romeo’s game-tying basket, while Bulanadi’s desperation three from the corner failed to hit the mark at the buzzer.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

“Si Bulanadi and Terrence played really great. They had really exceptional games, nung nalamangan namin, sila yung ano, wala kaming sagot dun sa dalawang yun,” disclosed Rain or Shine coach Yeng Guiao.

Bulanadi topscored for 31 points while Romeo finished with 25.