Rain or Shine holds off San Miguel to stay unbeaten in PBA On Tour

RAIN or Shine banked on a fast start to turn back a fighting San Miguel Beer side, 100-98, and remain undefeated in the PBA On Tour Wednesday at the Ynares Sports Center in Pasig.

The Elasto Painters went to Jhonard Clarito and Leonard Santillan to post a huge 24-point lead in the first half.

They later overcame a spirited rally by the Beermen as Gabe Norwood thwarted a game-tying basket by Terrence Romeo with 2.4 seconds left to notch their third straight win in the pre-season.

Clarito topscored for 17 points, Gian Mamuyac had 14, and Santillan with a double-double of 12 and 10 rebounds for Rain or Shine.

The win was also a huge welcome for new recruit Mac Belo, who scored five straight points in the first half to usher his debut for the Elasto Painters.

But what appeared to be an early cruise for Rain or Shine almost ended up as a nightmare.

San Miguel battled it's way back from the huge deficit and rallied from 10 points in the final 1:30 of the game as Allyn Bulanadi drained a three to threaten at 100-98.

Romeo even had a chance at tying the game, but Norwood anticipated his drive to the basket and made a huge block.

Buladani paced the Beermen, who fell to a 2-2 record, with 31 points, but his desperation corner three at the buzzer for the win didn't even hit it's mark.

Romeo added 25 points and Tautuaa with 14.

The scores:

Rain or Shine (100) - Clarito 17, Mamuyac 14, Santillan 12, Ponferada 11, Asistio 9, Ildefonso 8, Demusis 8, Nambatac 7, Belo 5, Belga 5, Caracut 4, Norwood 0, Borboran 0.

San Miguel (98) - Bulanadi 31, Romeo 25, Tautuaa 14, Brondial 9, Lee 6,, De Vera 5, Saldua 4, Apacible 2, Baclao 2.

Quarterscores: 33-23; 60-40; 79-70; 100-98