Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Mon, Oct 10
    PBA

    Gray shows glimpse of great athleticism despite minutes restriction

    by Gerry Ramos
    2 hours ago
    Jeremiah Gray Ginebra
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    JEREMIAH Gray has not been fully unleashed by Barangay Ginebra despite finally playing in his PBA debut Sunday night.

    As per arrangement between him, coach Tim Cone, and Ginebra’s battery of trainers, the athletic Fil-Am guard will still be under minutes restriction until such a time he gets back to full fitness coming from an ACL Injury.

    LOOK: Jeremiah Gray finally plays his first official PBA game

    In as much as Cone wanted to give him a longer playing time in his first game against guest team Bay Area Dragons, a deal is a deal.

    “We have a deal with the trainers that we can only play him for 12 minutes. Six minutes in the first half, and six minutes in the second half,” said Cone of the 6-foot-5 Gray.

    “But he showed us a glimpse of what he can do,” added the Ginebra coach. “We just love the athleticism.”

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    Gray sweated it out for 10 minutes and scored five points and grabbed three rebounds.

    The No. 2 overall pick in this year’s draft said he was just ecstatic to be finally playing again almost a year since going down with an ACL injury while playing for TNT in the PBA 3x3.

    Watch Now

    “Felt great to be out there,” he said after the game. “I’m glad coach Tim trusted me to go out there right now.”

    Gray said he’s aware about the minutes restriction arrangement, but is not one to complain.

    “He’s just trying to see how my body feels, get me back used to the rhythm,” he added.

    So far, so good.

    “I think I’m making very good progress. I have good trainers around me, the Ginebra staff. And there are very supportive people in my life,” said Gray.

    “I just have to mentally get back into the game, and just take it one day at a time and just keep getting one percent better every day.”

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Watch Now
    PBA Updates
    topicCalvin AbuevatopicMikey WilliamstopicSol MercadotopicYeng GuiaotopicTNT Tropang GigatopicTim Cone
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again