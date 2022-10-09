LOOK: Jeremiah Gray finally plays his first official PBA game

JEREMIAH Gray finally made his PBA debut on Sunday night when he suited up for Barangay Ginebra in its Commissioner’s Cup game against Bay Area Dragons at Philsports Arena.

The No. 2 overall pick in the last rookie draft entered the match to start the second quarter to the warm applause of the pro-Ginebra crowd.

The rookie Fil-Am failed to score in the more three minutes he stayed on the floor and went 0-for-1 from the field, but grabbed two rebounds.

He made his first basket on a corner three-pointer in the second half. He finished with five points in the 111-93 Ginebra victory.

Gray’s debut in the Ginebra lineup obviously came earlier than projected as he continues to recover from an ACL injury he sustained while still playing in the PBA 3x3 with TNT.

He wasn't supposed to return to active duty until January, but a progress in his rehabilitation and recovery enabled him to finally play in his first official game in Asia’s pioneering pro league.

Terrafirma previously picked him second overall in the draft, but opted to trade him to the Kings for the young duo of Javi Gomez De Liano and Brian Enriquez upon learning it could take some time before Gray could play for the team.

