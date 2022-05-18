COLUMN: Contentious Gray trade deals PBA parity another black eye

CHICAGO - The idea of conducting the PBA draft is to allow underperforming teams to infuse their rosters with young, fresh talent in order for them to be more competitive in future conferences.

If done right, this process helps maintain the balance of power while promoting parity of competition that will eventually redound to the good health and welfare of the league.

But there was something so horribly wrong in this year's PBA draft.

Barangay Ginebra, the reigning Governors' Cup champion that is already loaded with gifted max players, was able to grab the No. 2 overall pick, Jeremiah Gray.

In other words, the rich got richer. And poor Terrafirma, a perennial bottom-feeder, just mortgaged what amounted to the last best hope the franchise ever had to be relevant.

Why?

Terrafirma "requested" Javi Gomez De Liano, said Ginebra coach Tim Cone, who attempted to explain the sudden stroke of dumb luck that fell on his team's lap.

Well, if the Dyip did really have eyes for JDL, then why didn't they just pick him directly as their choice at No.2?

I WAS BORN YESTERDAY BUT NOT LAST NIGHT.

Multiple sources told me the reason why Terrafirma picked Gray at No. 2 was because the SMC group allegedly didn't want the 25-year old Fil-Am to slide down to No. 3 or 4 where he would be available for Converge.

Also, the thought of Gray somehow landing in the other side petrified SMC.

Terrafirma has a suspicious history of disposing of top talent for less. And they've done it too often to be believed that what they're doing now is fair and square.

In defending this travesty, Terrafirma team manager Ronald Tubid told SPIN.ph that his team had a change of heart and could no longer wait for Gray, who is recovering from a torn ACL and won't play until next year.

Bull crap.

If Tubid didn't know beforehand about Gray's extended layoff, which was widely reported weeks ago, then he is guilty of executive malpractice.

And why can't Terrafirma wait for Gray, is the team going anywhere in the standings anytime soon? Have they booked an appointment for the next playoffs?

Hell, no.

PATIENCE IS A VIRTUE.

Assuming Terrafirma really wants to rise from the poverty of countless lost conferences.

So the question is, do they want to win or do the Dyip simply want to be a transport for other teams' prosperity?

Javi Gomez De Liano has got to be the unluckiest guy in this rookie draft. In the space of 48 hours, he fell down from being a member of the league's darling team to the armpit of the PBA.

What is stunning here, too, is the deafening silence roaring from the office of the commissioner.

If this trade had not benefited the SMC group, you can perhaps count on Kume Marcial to bring in the Study Group to investigate.

But nah, not here. The league sees this only as a transaction between consenting teams. No meddling for sanity necessary.

Never mind if it insults our intelligence.

