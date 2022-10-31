Jeremiah Gray admits feeling no connection at all with Terrafirma

FOR Jeremiah Gray, it was but just any ordinary PBA game in his young career.

That’s how the rookie guard felt when he came face-to-face for the very first time against the Terrafirma Dyip during their Commissioner’s Cup match up against Barangay Ginebra.

As everybody knows, Terrafirma was the original home of the 6-foot-5 Gray, having picked him No. 2 overall pick in the last rookie draft.

He didn’t get to play a single game for the Dyip of course, since a few days after the draft, the Fil-Am rookie was sent by Terrafirma to Barangay Ginebra for fellow rookie Javi Gomez De Liano and Brian Enriquez.

Gray was then six months into his rehabilitation as he recuperated from an ACL injury he sustained while playing for TNT in the PBA 3x3.

There wasn’t any poignant moment for Gray during the game at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, although some Barangay Ginebra teammates were badgering him about playing against his supposed team for the very first time.

“I never got to meet anybody on the team (Terrafirma) because I got traded right away. But still had that at the back of my head about playing them,” said the 26-year-old native of Oaks, California.

In the same breath, Gray didn’t have any ‘what if’ going on in his mind about a stint with the Dyip.

“I wasn’t really thinking about that, although a couple of guys in the team said that to me during the game,” said Gray with a smile on his face.

Ironically, Gray had his best game and longer playing minutes with the Kings in their 111-90 rout of the Dyip that gave them a 4-2 record.

He finished with 10 points and six rebounds in 21 minutes of play in the court.

“It really felt good. I just got to catch a little rhythm and feel the game a little more. But more importantly, my knee felt pretty good out there,” he said. “I’m still trying to get it back to 100 percent. I still got a lot of work to do.

“I’m moving a little slow on defense and missing out on rebounds and protecting the rim,” added Gray. “But it felt good out there for sure to play longer, just catch a little rhythm in the game and feel the game more.”

Gray said he’s trying to get into 100 percent playing shape aa he hopes to help the Kings contend for another championship.

“My health is good. I’m trying to get my knees stronger, back into 100 percent so I could be quicker, stronger, move around faster on the court, and contribute to the team a lot more,” he stressed.

“I’m just focused on my team right now. Try to become the best teammate that I could be, and just keep on getting better each day.”

