Ginebra bench gets a good workout in romp over sorry Terrafirma

BARANGAY Ginebra cruised past hapless Terrafirma, 111-90, to post back-to-back wins in the PBA Commissioner's Cup on Friday night.

The Kings started strong and were never threatened in the game where they led by as much as 28 points in the third quarter.

Justin Brownlee finished with 23 points while Christian Standhardinger added 19 on 9-for-10 shooting for the gin Kings, who improved to a 4-2 record for a tie with Converge for third and fourth place.

“I’m just happy we came out with the right intensity at the beginning of the game,” said Standhardinger, who a near-perfect 9-of-10 from the field and had nine rebounds. "The coaching staff really stressed that we cannot take this game lightly, and that it’s a very important game for us with regards to the standings and everything."

It was the Fil-German big man and Bronwlee who set the pace for the Kings, combining for 18 of the team’s 27-point output in the opening quarter which ended with Ginebra up by eight.

It was already a 61-39 lead for the Kings by halftime.

Brownlee finished with a triple double as he also had 11 rebounds and 11 assists in the win that was a fitting follow up to Ginebra’s 103-97 comeback victory against rival Magnolia last Sunday.

Four other players finished in double figures for the Kings, including Japeth Aguilar with 13, Scottie Thompson (12), Jamie Malonzo (11), and rookie Jeremiah Gray (10).

Terrafirma remained without a win in seven outings and have now lost 23 straight games.

Veteran Eric Camson paced the Dyip with 21 points and teamed up with sophomore Joshua Munzon who added 16 as they tried to fill the void of import Lester Prosper, who had his worse game in the conference so far with seven points and eight rebounds.

The scores:

Ginebra (111) - Brownlee 23, Standhardinger 19, J.Aguilar 13, Thompson 12, Malonzo 11, Gray 10, Pringle 9, Pinto 6, Mariano 4, Tenorio 3, Pessumal 1, R. Aguilar 0.

Terrafirma (90) - Camson 21, Munzon 16, Tiongson 16, Ramos 9, Gomez de Liano 7, Prosper 7, Javelona 6, Cahilig 6, Mina 2, Cabagnot 0, Calvo 0, Gabayni 0, Alolino 0, Balagasay 0.

Quarterscores: 27-19; 61-39; 86-65; 111-90.

