Jeff Chan turns sentimental on PH Cup title as he bids Ginebra goodbye

JEFF Chan had been in this same situation in the past that it no longer shocked him when told he’s headed for NorthPort just before the start of the PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

Wheeling and dealing is part and parcel of a pro player’s life and something the veteran gunner has learned to accept in the 14 years he’s been in the league.

“Ganun talaga sa PBA. Kasama yan sa buhay ng isang professional,” said Chan.

The 39-year-old was personally informed Monday afternoon about the trade that was approved by the league on Tuesday.

The deal started with NorthPort sending Jamie Malonzo to Barangay Ginebra for Arvin Tolentino, Prince Caperal, and a first-round draft pick (Season 48).

The Batang Pier then dealt two second-round picks (Seasons 50 and 51) to San Miguel for guard Von Pessumal.

NorthPort and Ginebra then completed the three-team trade by swapping Pessumal for Chan and Salado.

This will be Chan’s fifth team in the league after spending time with Barako Bull – the team that took him in during the 2008 draft – Rain or Shine, Phoenix, and Ginebra.

He spent the past four seasons with the Kings and won a total of four championships, to add to the two he earlier won with the Elasto Painters.

But winning his first Philippine Cup title during the 2020 bubble conference in Clark, Pampanga was the most special for him.

“First all-Filipino ko kasi yun,” he said.

For that, Chan was grateful for the San Miguel management led by owner Ramon S. Ang and sports director Alfrancis Chua as well as the players and coaching staff.

Still, there’s a small tinge of sadness when one leaves.

“Siyempre yung mga (Ginebra) players naging comfortable ka na din sa kanila, and yung bond and friendship na na-develop ninyo,” said Chan.

Yet as his IG post says, ‘Now…on to the next!’

