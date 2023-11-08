Cariaso says Blackwater rout of his former team Converge not personal

JEFF Cariaso isn't making a big deal of winning his first game as Blackwater coach at the expense of his former team Converge.

The Bossing gifted Cariaso with a 103-84 rout of the FiberXers in their PBA Commissioner’s Cup debut together on Wednesday night - a 19-point blowout against the last franchise the coach handled prior to getting the job at Blackwater.

But the soft-spoken mentor was quick to shoot down the perception that the win was personal.

“It always feels good just to win,” Cariaso said with a smile. “It’s nothing personal kung sino yung kalaban. Tonight it’s Converge. We’re just blessed with this victory.”

Cariaso of course, served as the FiberXers first-ever coach when it entered the PBA in Season 47 after buying the Alaska franchise lock, stock, and barrell.

The former PBA player turned coach had modest success in his only conference with Converge, taking the team to the playoffs of the Philippine Cup before losing to twice-to-beat TNT in the quarterfinals as the seventh-seeded team.

Came the Commissioner’s Cup, Cariaso found himself out of the team and replaced by Aldin Ayo.

Cariaso refuses to delve on the past as he knows there’s a lot of work to be done with Blackwater.

“There’s still a lot of hard work and that’s one thing I want to tell the guys, that there’s still a lot of hard work at this stage, that potential we haven’t reach yet, so there’s still room to improve,” he stressed.

