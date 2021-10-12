Cariaso says trade will motivate JVee Casio even more

ALASKA coach Jeff Cariaso paid tribute to JVee Casio for being an integral part of the Aces culture in the past seasons, while also seeing a lot of promise for Barkley Eboña as they move on to their basketball careers.

The Aces shipped Casio and Eboña to Blackwater in a trade that was approved by the PBA trade committee on Tuesday night.

“Jvee and Barkley are absolute professionals,” said Cariaso on Tuesday.

Jvee Casio trade

The trade comes to an end the stint of Casio with the Aces. The former La Salle standout was the last member of the Alaska championship team during the 2013 Commissioner’s Cup.

Cariaso said Casio was a huge part of the Aces’ mantra of "We Not Me" that they’ve nourished over the years.

“Jvee, being our most veteran on the team, has always displayed a competitive spirit needed in the nine years he was with Alaska. He has contributed substantially in creating the culture we live by now,” Cariaso said.

“I believe the challenge in this new chapter will motivate him even more. I wish him nothing but the best. My sincerest thanks to JVee for everything,” said Cariaso.

Cariaso also thanked Eboña for his contribution to the squad after being drafted in 2019, while seeing a bright future for the former Far Eastern University big man.

“Barkley on the other hand has a very promising career ahead. Adapting quickly to the PBA will contribute significantly to his future. Coupled with a good attitude, he is a team player to the utmost with contagious positivity. Thanks as well to Barkley for being part of the Alaska family,” Cariaso said.

Casio and Ebona now join a Blackwater team that is in search of a turnaround following a 0-11 campaign in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup.

The Bossing have also lost 19 in a row dating back to the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup bubble in Clark, the longest losing streak in PBA history.

Casio averaged 6.9 points and 2.6 assists during the Aces’ campaign in this year’s Philippine Cup, but the 35-year-old will also be bringing his leadership to the Bossing.

Ebona only played in six games after sustaining a shoulder injury early in the conference.

