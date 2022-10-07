Magnolia No. 65 jersey reminds Jed Mendoza where he came from

JED Mendoza made his PBA debut for Magnolia Chicken Timplados on September 28, playing four largely uneventful minutes for the Hotshots in a win over Terrafirma in the 2022-2023 Commissioner's Cup.

Those four minutes, however, mean the world for the 26-year-old, who was selected No. 61 and last - and 65th overall counting the four special Gilas Pilipinas draftees - by NorthPort in the 2021 PBA draft and had to toil with the Purefoods Titans in the PBA 3x3, Manila in the MPBL and Muntinlupa in the NBL before achieving his lifelong dream.

To celebrate the milestone, Mendoza kept the No. 65 jersey that he wore with the Titans in his jump to the PBA, veering away from the No. 11 and 22 that he wore in college with Jose Rizal University in the NCAA and University of the East in the UAAP.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

The jersey number serves as a reminder that last doesn’t exactly mean the least.

“Kaya ang number ko is 65 kasi pang-65th pick ako. Actually 61 lang siya pero may apat na Gilas picks. Sinama ko na,” said Mendoza with a chuckle.

His September 28 made the spunky Magnolia back-up guard the first player drafted last to crash a PBA team's lineup since Levi Hernandez suited up for TNT after being picked 25th and last in the lean 2016 draft class.

PHOTO: Marlo Cueto | screenshot from PBA draft coverage

Mendoza making the jump trom the Purefoods 3x3 team to its flagship Magnolia side wouldn't have happened had the player not reported for 3x3 training last month several hours ahead of the team's call time.

“One time, pumunta lang ako ng maaga. Ang practice kasi, 5-on-5 tapos 3x3. Nauna sila. Pumunta lang ako ng umaga noon just to relax and watch their practice," he said. "Then, biglang sinabihan ako ng coach na magpa-tape daw ako ng paa tapos sumabay daw ako sa practice.

“Tuesday ‘yun. Nagulat ako, sabi ni coach Chito [Victolero], sabay ako sa warm-up. Akala ko warm-up lang kasi kulang sila. Biglang the whole practice, sumabay na ako,” he said.

Still in disbelief, Mendoza was asked to return to Magnolia practice the next day at the Ronac gym before his 3x3 training. Then he got the call from team manager Alvin Patrimonio.

“After ng practice ko ng 3x3, bigla akong tinawagan ni Boss Cap na sinabi niya sa akin na, ‘Congratulations, 5-on-5 ka na.’ Kakapirma ko lang ng contract nun sa 3x3, and then nagbago kontrata ko ng 5-on-5,” Mendoza shared.

Mendoza, who was signed to a one-year contract, said his Magnolia stint was a stroke of good luck. But he also believes he earned it.

“Hindi ko siya hiningi. Na-earn ko talaga siya,” said Mendoza.

Mendoza acknowledges that minutes will be hard to come by in a stacked Magnolia team, but he's willing to go through the grind.

“Step-by-step. As of now, enjoying the moment pa ako. Hindi ako nag-eexpect ng mahabang minutes. Sabi naman ni coach Chito, kapag pinasok ka, ready lang. Quality minutes lang po.

"Kung gaano kahaba ibibigay sa akin, ibigay ko lang best ko kasi alam ko, may mga beterano pa. Ang role na binigay nila sa akin, makipag-compete sa practice para sa game, madala nila Kuya Mark [Barroca, nila Jio [Jalalon].

"‘Yun ang role ko. Kapag pinasok ako, ready lang,” said Mendoza.

Mendoza also hopes that his jump to Magnolia will serve as an inspiration for PBA 3x3 players aspiring to make it to the 5-on-5 someday.

“Kasama ko si Paolo Javelona sa Purefoods [3x3 team], then nasa Terrafirma siya," said Mendoza. "Hopefully, marami ring aspiring athletes na maging stepping stone ‘yung 3x3 to 5-on-5."

