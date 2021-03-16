Last pick Jed Mendoza vows to be among the first to prove worth for NorthPort

HOPE was looking bleak for Jed Mendoza as team after team started to pass on their turns in the PBA Season 46 Rookie Draft on Sunday.

The gunner out of Jose Rizal University and University of the East was already thinking of where to go next as he still tried to keep a brave face for his family as the draft exercise got deeper and deeper.

"Medyo tense na kami ng family ko kasi puro pass na yung teams. Lumiliit na yung chance ko ma-pick, so every second, every minute, nagdadasal ako na sana matawag ako," he told Spin.ph.

But in the eighth round, NorthPort's Sean Anthony ended the agony and called Mendoza's name.

And with his hands clasped, all the 24-year-old felt was relief.

"Nung tinawag ang pangalan ko, ang sarap sa pakiramdam," he admitted.

PHOTO: dante peralta

Mendoza turned out to be the final player announced in the annual rookie selection process, the 61st overall in the regular phase of the draft and 65th in total.

Late as his selection may be, the 5-foot-10 guard still considers this as the peak of his career.

After all, not all players can say they were drafted in the PBA.

But Mendoza also knows better that players taken in the latter rounds aren't really given much opportunity. That's why for him, if the Batang Pier do indeed invite him for practice, he'll certainly make the most out of it.

"Although no assurance na magkaroon ako ng contract, ready naman ako ipakita sa lahat na deserving ako," he said.

For one, it serves as a big chip on Mendoza's shoulder as he proves that he really is worth the look.

"Born fighter ako eh. Wala ni isang team na nag-invite sa akin sa tryouts at ang biro ko na nga lang sa mga nagtatanong, baka ako na lang ang kakausap sa mga teams. Pero hindi na ito bago sa akin," he said, vowing to continue working hard to get to his dreams of playing in the pro league.

"Galing ako sa wala at sanay na ako sa ganitong sitwasyon na walang assurance at walang ine-expect sa akin kung hindi magtrabaho lang."

Mendoza will go down in the history books as this batch's Mr. Irrelevant, but he promises that he still has more to show for any team willing to pay attention.

"Thankful pa rin ako kay Lord kasi last ako pero I'm definitely not the least," he said. "Sa akin, gagawin ko lang yung best ko. If di ako mabigyan ng contract, free agent naman ako and I can try sa ibang teams. Eventually makikita rin nila yung kaya ko."

"Never give up lang."

___

