Marcelinos' shot at history derailed as Jayvee relegated to D-League team

JAYVEE Marcelino and Ralph Tansingco have been relegated to Phoenix Pulse’s reserve list and will see action for FamilyMart in the PBA D-League.

The decision was made as teams in the PBA are in the process of finalizing their lineups for the coming 2020 PBA season.

FamilyMart is also owned by Phoenix Petroleum headed by Dennis Uy.

Phoenix’s decision denied Jayvee and Jaycee Marcelino's bid to become just the fourth twins after Jing and Noli Aldanese, Joel and Noel Guzman, and Anthony and David Semerad to play in the PBA.

Jaycee was signed to a two-year deal by Alaska, which picked the former Lyceum guard in the second round of the last PBA Rookie Draft.

A product of Lyceum, Jayvee was picked in the fourth round by NLEX, but was left unsigned, paving the way for his transfter to Phoenix Pulse which signed him to a one-conference contract.

Tansingco also played for Lyceum, but also suited up for National University early in his collegiate year.

Like in previous conferences, FamilyMart will have a tie-up with Enderun College in the PBA D-League.