    Alaska keeps Racal on two-year contact, signs rookie Marcelino

    by Gerry Ramos
    A day ago

    ALASKA continues to solidify its rebuilding process after signing veteran Kevin Racal and rookie playmaker Jaycee Marcelino to separate two-year deals.

    Despite missing the early part of the PBA Governors Cup due to a hurting lower back, Racal remains one of the Aces’ top perimeter defenders who has definitely found a niche in the Aces’ defensive-oriented system now under coach Jeff Cariaso.

    The forward out of Letran has not played for any team since being selected by the Aces as a first round pick (no. 11) in the 2015 rookie draft.

      Meanwhile, the team’s backcourt has gotten even younger with the addition of Marcelino, the team’s second-round pick in the last draft.

      The other half of the Marcelino twins from Lyceum will receive a monthly salary of more than P100K on his first year and then negotiate the amount he’ll get on the final year of the deal.

      He’s expected to add more youth and zest to an Alaska backcourt that has the likes of JVee Casio, Simon Enciso, and Maverick Ahanmisi.

      Meanwhile, back-up big man Yutien Andrada was likewise signed for a one-year deal especially with injured veteran Noy Baclao likely not to return until late in the season.

