Jayson David an unlikely hero as Ginebra deals RoS its first loss

BARANGAY Ginebra found an unlikely hero in Jayson David as it authored a 108-107 comeback over Rain or Shine in the PBA On Tour on Sunday night at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

David scored the Kings' last four points including the go-ahead basket with 2.4 seconds left.

Rain or Shine missed its final two attempts including a Nick Demusis corner shot at the buzzer that missed its mark, losing for the first time in six preseason games.

“We had guys stepping up. Jayson David was struggling the whole game, but came big in the endgame,” said Ginebra coach Richard Del Rosario.

Rain or Shine appeared on its way to wrapping up the game after Rey Nambatac completed a three-point play for a 107-101 lead with 1:49 left to play.

But the Kings went on an 8-0 run sparked by a Jeremiah Gray three-pointer and capped by David’s back-to-back baskets.

The Kings’ fourth win also preserved Von Pessumal’s best game so far in the preseason which he embellished with 29 points. Gray had a double-double of 19 points and 13 rebounds plus eight assists.

Demusis and Gian Mamuyac each had 16 points to pace Rain or Shine.

The scores:

Barangay Ginebra (108) – Pessumal 29, Gray 19, Pinto 14, Mariano 13, Aguilar 9, Salcedo 8, Onwubere 7, David 6, Dillinger 3, Aurin 0, Gumaru 0.

Rain or Shine (107) – Mamuyac 16, Demusis 16, Caracut 13, Nambatac 12, Santillan 11, Belga 10, Asistio 8, Borboran 8, Belo 5, Ildefonso 4, Clarito 4.

Quarterscores: 25-22; 47-46; 79-84; 108-107.