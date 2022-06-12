Jayson Castro's clutch baskets help TNT avoid Converge upset

ANTIPOLO - Jayson Castro scored on a desperate coast-to-coast drive to rescue TNT from the clutches of defeat and score an 86-83 comeback win over a gritty Converge team in the PBA Season 47 Philippine Cup on Sunday.

Castro's floater with 2.6 seconds left gave the Tropang Giga back the lead at 84-83 after RK Ilagan missed two free throws at the other end, just moments after giving Converge the lead with a clutch pull-up jumper.

A crucial turnover by big man Ben Adamos in Converge's inbound play enabled the Tropang Giga to avoid another major reversal reminiscent of their shock loss to by Blackwater just three days ago

"Thanks to this guy beside me who found a way to score in that final play," TNT coach Chot Reyes said as he sat beside Castro during the post-game press conference.

