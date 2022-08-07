Jayson Castro on game-winner: 'As a veteran, kailangan ko itira ‘yun'

JAYSON Castro continued to prove that he can still be relied upon by TNT to hit the big shots with a game on the line.

On Sunday, the 36-year-old Castro nailed the game-winning three-pointer with 2.4 seconds left to lift the Tropang GIGA to a 93-92 victory over Magnolia in Game Three in their PBA Philippine Cup semifinal playoff.

TNT coach Chot Reyes said he mapped out the final offensive play for Castro during Magnolia's final timeout with 17 seconds left, giving the veteran the option to either take the shot or dish a pass to the shooters on the corner.

“In the huddle, we spoke briefly about our defense but we focused on our offense and what we are going to do. Whatever happens, whether Magnolia scored or not, we have to score. That was ran exactly the way we wanted it,” said Reyes.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

“Quick inbound to Jayson and then, the bigs giving him a screen, looking for opportunity and shooters filling the corner. Again, it turned out to be a good play because Jayson made the shot,” said Reyes.

Castro played down the game-winning shot, which gave him 16 points to go along with his six assists. Asia’s fomer best point guard said as the veteran in the squad, he took it upon himself to carry the team when called upon.

“As a veteran ‘yung sa akin, kumpiyansa pa rin sila na kaya kong manalo ng game. Pero at the same time, natapat lang din siguro,” said Castro.

“For me, either shoot or miss ‘yun, good shot pa rin para sa akin. ‘Yun ‘yung binigay ng defense. As a veteran, kailangan ko itira ‘yun. At the same time, kailangan na kailangan naming manalo ng Game Three,” said Castro.

As TNT guns for a 3-1 series lead on Wednesday at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum, Castro said the playoffs has become a game of adjustments.

“Siyempre, series ito. Game of adjustments. Magaling din naman siyempre ang Magnolia kaya lagi silang nasa playoffs at semifinals. Defensive team talaga sila. Expect na namin ‘yun," said the 'Blur.'

"Ang maganda lang is marami kaming nakitang kaya naming i-adjust sa next game namin na makakatulong sa amin,” said Castro.

