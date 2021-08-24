Jayson Castro excited to play at alma mater as PBA resumes at DHVSU

JAYSON Castro looks forward to playing at his alma mater when the the PBA resumes the 2021 Philippine Cup at the Don Honorio Ventura State University gym.

Jayson Castro on DHVSU homecoming

Castro said he is glad for the school with the PBA planning to use the DHVSU as venue for the continuation of the conference.

The TNT guard attended high school at DHVSU located in his hometown of Bacolor, Pampanga where he was a member of the varsity basketball and athletics team.

Castro said he has kept his connections with the school, even playing pick-up games during the offseason.

“Excited ako nung nabalitaan ko na nasa DVHSU which is doon ako nag-high school. Doon ako nag-varsity ng basketball tsaka track and field,” Castro said.

PHOTO: Don Honorio Ventura State University on Facebook | Jerome Ascaño

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“Sobrang happy ko kasi makikilala ‘yung school,” said Castro in The Link podcast.

At the moment, the PBA is still waiting for the approval of top officials of DHVSU for the use of the gym for the resumption of the matches.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The Philippine Cup will resume with the Tropang Giga at second place with a 3-0 win-loss record. Castro hopes that this conference will finally be the time that TNT can break its six-year championship drought which got extended after losing to Barangay Ginebra in the Philippine Cup finals.

“Almost three weeks din ‘yun workout at konting jogging. Ngayon ‘yung pagbalik namin, may go-signal na. Excited na,” said Castro.

“Lagi na lang kaming nasa finals pero hindi namin nakukuha. Pero okay lang din kasi ‘yung mga young guys namin noon, nagiging veteran na rin like Troy, Pogoy, ‘yung experience na ‘yun, nadadala nila,” said Castro.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.